Woman dies after house catches fire in Bellevue

The victim’s husband called 911 to report the fire and said his wife was trapped in the basement of the home.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A woman has died after her house caught fire in Bellevue early Wednesday morning.

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to the fire on the 100 block of 152 Pl SE around 2 a.m.

Officials on the scene said the fire started in the basement of the home. The woman’s husband called 911 to report the fire and said his wife was trapped in the basement.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the 911 call went out and attempted to rescue the woman, but the door handle to the room she was in was too hot.

Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the home and into the backyard, where they performed life-saving measures. The Bellevue Fire Department said the woman did not survive.

