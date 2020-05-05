Bellevue teen creates website to ‘give restaurants a fighting chance’

High school freshman Sophie Sanjani created a website that connects local restaurants with customers for exclusive deals without fees.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue has teen created a website to help out local restaurants during the COVID-19 economic crisis.

High school freshman Sophie Sanjani said after hearing about all the restaurants struggling due to the pandemic, she wanted to use her computer science skills to do her part to help. So, she built the website Bellevue Bites.

The website compiles a list of restaurants in Seattle and Bellevue offering exclusive discounts which she personally updates daily.

"I've had a lot of restaurants reach out, you know, wanting to be a part of it,” explained Sanjani. “I'm just super thankful. So, it's been a great community and giving me that kind of sense of belonging at a time of social isolation.”

Sanjani started studying computer science in middle school where she learned a little bit of Block-Based Coding. She went on to take an HTML web design class over the summer.

Now, all that education is paying off, literally! Not only does Bellevue Bites help support local restaurants, but her idea is that with the discounts offered, people who may be struggling financially can still afford to support their favorite local eateries. Sanjani calls it a 'win-win.'

At first, Sanjani said she was cold calling restaurants to get them to sign up. Now, restaurants are contacting her to be a part of Bellevue Bites, which is completely non-profit.

"Completely free. I mean, Uber Eats, they charge a service fee for the restaurant,” said Sanjani. “So, I wouldn't mind it being completely free. Just something to help these people out during this time and provide a sense of community for them.”

Sanjani has the heart of an entrepreneur. She's already launched a line of backpacks she designed and created.