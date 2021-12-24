Bellevue retirement home residents raise more than $100,000 to give to staff

Staff members at a Bellevue retirement home got a nice cash gift from residents for Christmas.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Christmas came a little early for employees at the Pacific Regent retirement community in Bellevue after residents set out to to give an extra gift to those who take care of them.

"The associates do so much for us. There's never a 'no' from anyone," said Irene Majnarich who has lived in the community for eight years.

Majnarich is on a committee that runs the annual year-long fundraising campaign for staff tips, which residents agree was critical this year.

Staffing shortages had employees working overtime, and tighter COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult to work in more than one community, which often meant less income.

"They've had to work twice as hard for us," said William Kinzel, who is also on the fundraising committee.

Kinzel said residents felt inspired to step up, raising a record-breaking $112,000 to be split by staff based on length of time worked.

The gift means a lot to employees who think of the residents like family.

"I know all their names, and I know all their room numbers," said community receptionist Alena Simonian, whose father also worked in the building for 30 years.

"It's crazy to know how much they care about us and think we're worth," Simonian added.

The money is 60% more than last year, and with the ongoing pandemic, staff says it will help.

"To pay my rent and to buy things for my family," said head chef Mauricio Calderon.