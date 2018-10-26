An early morning semi-truck crash has several lanes closed during the morning commute and the traffic delays are expected to trickle onto other roads.

All northbound lanes of I-405 near Main Street are blocked as well as two southbound lanes. WSDOT crews are working quickly to clear the scene.

Drivers heading northbound are getting off at the NE 4th/8th Street exit into Bellevue.

WSDOT advises drivers to delay their commute or take alternate routes if available. A spokesperson for the department expects the delays to impact other routes as drivers take other roadways.

Making progress with clearing the semi, trailer is being backed out, the charred cab is still at the scene. NB traffic backed up about 2 miles. pic.twitter.com/6jXeCyaYWN — Vanessa Misciagna (@Vanessa_K5) October 26, 2018

