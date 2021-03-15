Barge damages waterfront homes in Gig Harbor

A large barge ran aground and damaged three waterfront homes Monday morning, the Gig Harbor Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A large barge damaged three waterfront homes in Gig Harbor Monday morning.

Sergeant Darren Moss said the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the incident around 8 a.m. The damaged homes are on the 9500 block of Sunrise Beach Drive NW.

The Gig Harbor Fire Department tweeted the barge ran aground when it struck the homes. No injuries are reported at this time.

One of the homes is being stabilized, Gig Harbor Fire said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Gig Harbor Fire responded to the scene.