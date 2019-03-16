Mariners fans attending games this season will be treated to a special sight honoring soon to be Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez.

Across the plate from the center field entrance sits an electrical box now covered by the face of the former hitting coach.

West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen painted the mural on the box just outside of the KING 5 studios at Homeplate Center.

Hansen started painting electrical boxes, with approval from the Seattle Department of Transportation, one year ago. He started in his neighborhood painting Jimi Hendrix and now has more than a dozen murals painted around the city.

"I saw this box sitting here when I went to a game one day and I said 'I'm going to add that to my list," he said.

Next, Hansen will move down the block to paint Ken Griffey Jr. onto a different box.

"I'm a huge Mariners fan. Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. were huge in my childhood," Hansen said.

Desmond Hansen stands next to his mural honoring soon to be Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez.

Martinez made it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his 10th and final year on the ballot. He received 85.4 percent of the vote, exceeding the 75 percent threshold necessary to make it in.

To celebrate his 2019 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Space Needle hoisted a giant #11 flag to fly over Seattle, raised by former teammate Dan Wilson.

Martinez will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 21, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

The Mariners begin their 2019 season in Japan against the Oakland Athletics on March 20.