Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed near Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A pilot in a small two-seat plane was found dead in the wreckage of a crash near Arlington, Washington.

Snohomish County Sheriff deputies received a 911 call Thursday night from the friend of the pilot worried the plane had crashed. They gave a general idea where it might be located.

Deputies and fire crews searched the area near North Cedarvale Loop Road and located debris and the cockpit of the plane in a heavily wooded area. The crash was about seven miles northeast of Arlington Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The body of the pilot was found inside. The pilot was the only person on board, according to the FAA.

Investigators do not know what caused the plane to crash.