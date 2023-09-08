No injuries after Aberdeen train derailment causes road closure

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear.

Example video title will go here for this video

ABERDEEN, Wash. — No one was injured after a train derailed in Aberdeen Tuesday, which is expected to cause a multi-day closure of a portion of West 1st Street, the Aberdeen Fire Department (AFD) said.

AFD said 5 railcars and 1 locomotive derailed as part of the incident, but that there were no additional injuries or reports of damage.

The Aberdeen Police Department (APD) said as of now there appears to be nothing criminal about the derailment, but so far no additional information is available on what led up to the crash.

The public is asked to avoid the area where the cars derailed, and to plan alternate routes if you must drive through the intersection of West 1st Street and Port Industrial Road.