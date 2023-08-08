Aberdeen man who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor laid to rest decades later

Radioman 3rd class Frank Hoag Jr.'s remains were identified as part of "Operation Oklahoma," a project started to bring closure to veterans' families.

KENT, Wash. — An Aberdeen man who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor was finally laid to rest in his home state over 80 years later.

Radioman 3rd class Frank Hoag Jr. was buried at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. He served aboard the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma. His remains were identified as part of Operation Oklahoma, which was started to bring closure to deceased military members' families.

"I'm very happy, I'm very very happy he's home," said Nancy Melary at Hoag's memorial service Tuesday. Melary's mother was Hoag's first cousin. "It's been a long journey and a long search."

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S.S. Oklahoma was sunk and most of its sailors were trapped within the ship. After the remains of many of the soldiers were recovered in the '40s, they were interred in Hawaii, until recently efforts were made to identify them using modern technology.

Through DNA testing, Operation Oklahoma has begun to reunite the remains of many veterans who died aboard the ship with their living family members, bringing closure to a decades-long hurt.