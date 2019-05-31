If there’s a 911 outage and you’re unable to get through to dispatch by calling 911, you can still dial the direct line for emergency response centers in each county.
Here’s a list of emergency phone numbers by department in Washington state.
Chelan/Douglas County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(509) 663-9911
Clallam County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 417-2259/2459 or (360) 417-4970
Grays Harbor 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(800) 281-6944
Island County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 678-6116
Jefferson County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 385-3831 or (360) 344-9779 EXT. 0 or text 911
King County 911
Bothell Police (425) 486-1254
Enumclaw Police (360) 417-2259
Lake Forest Park Police (425) 486-1254
Issaquah Police (425) 837-3200
Redmond Police (425) 556-2500
Snoqualmie Police (425) 888-3333
Seattle Police (206) 625-5011
Seattle Fire (206) 583-2111
Norcom (425) 577-5656
- Fire Departments – Bellevue FD, Bothell FD, Duvall FD, Eastside Fire and Rescue, Fall City FD, Kirkland FD, Mercer Island FD, Northshore FD, Redmond FD, Shoreline FD, Skykomish FD, Snoqualmie FD, Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue and Woodinville Fire and Rescue
- Police Departments – Bellevue PD, Clyde Hill PD, Medina PD, Kirkland PD, Mercer Island PD and Normandy Park Police.
Valley Com (253) 852-2121
- Fire Departments - Valley Regional Fire Authority (Algona, Pacific and Auburn), South King Fire and Rescue (Federal Way and Des Moines), Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority (Kent, Seatac, Covington and Maple Valley), Tukwila FD, Renton FD, Burien /Normandy Park FD, Skyway Fire, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, Palmer Selleck Fire Districts, Vashon Island Fire and Rescue, Enumclaw FD, King County Airport (Boeing Field) and King County Medic One
- Police Departments - Algona PD, Pacific PD, Auburn PD, Des Moines PD, Federal Way PD, Kent PD, Renton PD and Tukwila PD.
King County Sheriff’s Office (206) 296-3311
- Town of Beaux Arts, City of Burien, City of Carnation, City of Covington, City of Kenmore, King County Airport Police (Boeing Field), City of Maple Valley, King County Metro Transit, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, City of Newcastle, City of Sammamish, City of Seatac, City of Shoreline, Town of Skykomish, Sound Transit and City of Woodinville.
Kitsap County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 308-5400
Kittitas County 911
Lower County: (509) 925-8534
Upper County: (509) 674-2584,
select 1, then select 1 for KITTCOM
Lewis County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 740-1105
Mason County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 426-4441
Pacific County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 875-9397
Pierce County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(253) 798-4722
*Except Tacoma, Fircrest, Fife and Ruston - call Tacoma Fire Dispatch (253) 627-0151
San Juan County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 378-4151
Skagit County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 428-3211
Snohomish County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(425) 407-3999
Thurston County 911
Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire
(360) 704-2740
Whatcom County 911
Whatcom County Fire (360) 676-6814
Whatcom County Sheriff (360) 676-6911