If there’s a 911 outage and you’re unable to get through to dispatch by calling 911, you can still dial the direct line for emergency response centers in each county.

Here’s a list of emergency phone numbers by department in Washington state.

Chelan/Douglas County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(509) 663-9911

Clallam County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 417-2259/2459 or (360) 417-4970

Grays Harbor 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(800) 281-6944

Island County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 678-6116

Jefferson County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 385-3831 or (360) 344-9779 EXT. 0 or text 911

King County 911

Bothell Police (425) 486-1254

Enumclaw Police (360) 417-2259

Lake Forest Park Police (425) 486-1254

Issaquah Police (425) 837-3200

Redmond Police (425) 556-2500

Snoqualmie Police (425) 888-3333

Seattle Police (206) 625-5011

Seattle Fire (206) 583-2111

Norcom (425) 577-5656

Fire Departments – Bellevue FD, Bothell FD, Duvall FD, Eastside Fire and Rescue, Fall City FD, Kirkland FD, Mercer Island FD, Northshore FD, Redmond FD, Shoreline FD, Skykomish FD, Snoqualmie FD, Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue and Woodinville Fire and Rescue

Police Departments – Bellevue PD, Clyde Hill PD, Medina PD, Kirkland PD, Mercer Island PD and Normandy Park Police.

Valley Com (253) 852-2121

Fire Departments - Valley Regional Fire Authority (Algona, Pacific and Auburn), South King Fire and Rescue (Federal Way and Des Moines), Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority (Kent, Seatac, Covington and Maple Valley), Tukwila FD, Renton FD, Burien /Normandy Park FD, Skyway Fire, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, Palmer Selleck Fire Districts, Vashon Island Fire and Rescue, Enumclaw FD, King County Airport (Boeing Field) and King County Medic One

Police Departments - Algona PD, Pacific PD, Auburn PD, Des Moines PD, Federal Way PD, Kent PD, Renton PD and Tukwila PD.

King County Sheriff’s Office (206) 296-3311

Town of Beaux Arts, City of Burien, City of Carnation, City of Covington, City of Kenmore, King County Airport Police (Boeing Field), City of Maple Valley, King County Metro Transit, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, City of Newcastle, City of Sammamish, City of Seatac, City of Shoreline, Town of Skykomish, Sound Transit and City of Woodinville.

Kitsap County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 308-5400

Kittitas County 911

Lower County: (509) 925-8534

Upper County: (509) 674-2584,

select 1, then select 1 for KITTCOM

Lewis County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 740-1105

Mason County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 426-4441

Pacific County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 875-9397

Pierce County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(253) 798-4722

*Except Tacoma, Fircrest, Fife and Ruston - call Tacoma Fire Dispatch (253) 627-0151

San Juan County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 378-4151

Skagit County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 428-3211

Snohomish County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(425) 407-3999





Thurston County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 704-2740

Whatcom County 911

Whatcom County Fire (360) 676-6814

Whatcom County Sheriff (360) 676-6911