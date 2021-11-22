6 hurt in Fife crash on Pacific Highway East Monday afternoon

The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian and prompted a heavy response from emergency crews.

FIFE, Wash. — Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian in Fife Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., both directions of Pacific Highway East are closed at 26th Avenue East, according to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD).

The collision happened at 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pacific Highway East, prompting a large response from TFD and neighboring agencies. According to Fife Police, a vehicle traveling westbound struck an eastbound vehicle turning into a private drive. The eastbound vehicle then struck a pedestrian.

Crews from TFD extricated two people from the eastbound vehicle. In total, six people were taken to the hospital, TFD tweeted.

Pacific Highway East is closed between the 2200 block and Port of Tacoma Road, which is in the 3300 block. Drivers should avoid the area as the road will remain closed during the investigation.

The Metro Collision Response Team is now investigating.