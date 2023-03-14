6 fentanyl overdoses reported at Thurston County Jail this month, 1 fatal

One inmate was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning and is still in the hospital in critical condition.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One incarcerated person died from a fentanyl overdose at the Thurston County Jail on Monday.

According to a press release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), there have been five other reported overdoses in the jail just this month.

One other inmate is still in critical condition in the hospital. Four people were revived at the jail.

On March 9, corrections officers and medical staff responded to a medical emergency at 7:25 p.m. in one of the jail's housing areas. They found a man in his late 20s unresponsive in his cell. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he passed away on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday, corrections officers found a man in his 30s unresponsive in his cell around midnight. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigations into the overdoses will be conducted by the Mason County Sheriff's Office and the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team.

According to TCSO, corrections officers and on-site medical staff provided CPR and Narcan to every person who overdosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.