Unseasonably cool temps – Our normal high is 72 degrees this time of year, but we’re looking at unseasonably cool temperatures in the 60s with rain in the forecast this weekend. The good news: Sunshine is in the forecast for the beginning of next week! Read More

Weekend road closures – If you're heading through Seattle, the southbound lanes of SR 99 will be closed between the Battery Street Tunnel and South Spokane Street. Several projects have been postponed due to weather. Make sure to check for closures before you hit the road this weekend. Read More

Train testing – Train testing begins this weekend along Point Defiance Bypass, the rail line between DuPont and Tacoma where a train derailed in December 2017. WSDOT will test trains this Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Read More

Championship parade – The Seattle Storm will take to the streets of Seattle on Sunday for a parade and rally celebrating their third championship. The public is invited to attend the festivities at the Seattle Center beginning at 1 p.m. Read More

Fight against cancer – Thousands of people are participating in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day. The 60-mile walk through Seattle's neighborhoods raises money for breast cancer research. Read More

