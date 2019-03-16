Grab your green garments and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Emerald City.

Take a look below to find out where you can do some Irish dancing after drinking some green beer and indulging in corned beef.

Here are 5 ways Seattle is recognizing the Irish tradition:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Don your green and bring the family! The free St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Seattle kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Seattle’s 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade departs from the King County Administration Building and travels up 4th Avenue, traveling north from James St to the reviewing stand at Westlake Park. Everyone is invited to travel for free via the Monorail to the Seattle Center for closing ceremonies at 2:30 pm during the Irish Festival in the Armory.

Irish Festival

You can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend long at the Irish Festival at Seattle Center.

The celebration of Irish heritage runs Saturday 12-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The two days of festivities include music, singing, dancing, workshops and children's activities.

St. Patrick's Day Dash

Throw on your best green and running sneakers for the 35th St. Patrick’s Day Dash. Runners get dashing at 8:30 a.m.

The run begins and ends at Seattle Center.

Enjoy Irish food and drink

Join in on the fun at one of many Irish bars across the Puget Sound area. Tripsavvy compiled a list of bars in and around Seattle and Tacoma, check it out here.

Hoppy St. Pawtricks Day

University District's Floating Bridge Brewing plans to donate 20 percent of every pour on Sunday to guide dogs for the blind. Seattle Puppy Raisers provides homes and basic training to puppies that are bred to become guide dogs.

The event runs from 1-6 p.m. Special dog bandanas will be available while supplies last.