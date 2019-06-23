The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting in White Center Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in an alley of the 9800 block between 16th Ave. SW and 17th Ave. SW.

Three people were shot and are being treated at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Deputies have not said if there are any suspects in custody or what led up to the shooting.

KING 5 has a crew at the shooting scene and will provide updates as they become available.