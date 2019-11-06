Fire crews will continue to monitor hot spots overnight on the Bear Creek Fire in Kitsap County. The wildfire started Monday afternoon and spread to 25 acres. It was declared fully contained shortly after 9 p.m.

The wildfire started near Dewatto Road in Crosby, not far from Seabeck.

Helicopters and ground crews battled the blaze, which was fanned by strong wind gusts.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources said 90% of the fire was contained by quick bulldozer work.

It's unclear what sparked the wildfire.

This year, the National Interagency Fire Center based in Boise, Idaho, produced its forecast for the late spring and summer. It shows expectations of a significantly worse fire season on the west side of the state, spreading up and down the west coast as the season wears on.

