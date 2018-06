Two people were killed after a car crashed into a tree in Auburn on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at East Valley Highway (83rd Avenue South) and South 277th Street about 6 a.m.

One southbound and one northbound lane of East Valley Highway is open.

Double fatal on East Valley and 268th. Car hit tree. One lane northbound and southbound are open. pic.twitter.com/jLZ2saoHpC — Tom Hickey (@THickeyKing5) June 13, 2018

The road will be closed for several hours for an investigation.

