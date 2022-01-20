Lottery prizes totaling more than $2.5 million still unclaimed in Washington

One of the 19 unclaimed winnings is worth $2.3 million, according to Washington's Lottery.

WASHINGTON — Washington's Lottery said Thursday 19 prizes totaling more than $2.5 million are still unclaimed.

One prize, a $10,000 Match 4 ticket is set to expire on Feb. 3. The winning Match 4 ticket was purchased at the H Mart located at 8720 S Tacoma Way in Lakewood in August.

One of the 19 unclaimed winnings is worth $2.3 million, according to Washington's Lottery. The Lotto ticket was purchased in Maple Valley earlier this month.

The Washington Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets. Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Anyone can check the full list of unclaimed prizes on Washington's Lottery website.