Both directions of SR 530 near Darrington are now open after a deadly collision between a pick-up truck and gasoline tanker truck Tuesday night. A HazMat team responded to the crash on SR 530 at Squire Creed Road.

The Washington State Patrol reports the pickup truck driver died at the scene. The driver of the gasoline tanker suffered minor injuries.

Multiple agencies including the Paine Field Airport foam truck responded to the scene to put out the gasoline tanker truck after it caught fire. Trooper Heather Axtman tweeted there was not an explosion risk, and no evacuations were needed.

The fatality collision on SR 530 just east of Darrington involves a gasoline tanker truck versus pickup truck. The road will remain blocked for quite sometime for the investigation. There is not an explosion risk and no evacuations are needed. pic.twitter.com/5pJ8iTZ7rk — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) July 4, 2018

The accident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. and roadway was closed for about five hours while authorities investigated.

CLEARED: SR 530 in Darrington. Lanes reopened in both directions. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 4, 2018

