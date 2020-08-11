1 dead, another critically injured after getting electrocuted in accident in Seattle

Two men were attempting to move a ladder used for painting a church when a large gust of wind blew the ladder into an electrical wire.

SEATTLE — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after being electrocuted in an “industrial accident” on Saturday, according to Seattle police.

Seattle police and firefighters responded to the accident in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Two men were attempting to move a ladder used for painting a church when a large gust of wind blew the ladder into an electrical wire, police said. Both men were electrocuted, and one died at the scene and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Their identities and ages have not been released.