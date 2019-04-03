It has been years since the bust of Paine Field's namesake disappeared.

A few years after it was made in 1955, the sculpture vanished - likely stolen - according to a story in the Daily Herald.

But it has finally been replaced. This time with a life-size statue of Second Lieutenant Topliff Olin Paine.

During an unveiling ceremony of the new passenger terminal, family of Lt. Paine unveiled the new statue.

"We're so grateful for what Propeller [Airports] has done for us," one said. "This is a tremendous honor for our family. We believed he was suffering testosterone poisoning based on the things he did.

"He had a very short life, but it was a very eventful life."

Lt. Paine lived from 1893 to 1922. He and his family moved to Everett in 1903. He graduated from Everett High School, attended the University of Washington from 1912 to 1914, before working for the U.S. Forest Service.

He was enlisted with the 12th Company of the Army Infantry in Everett when the U.S. entered World War I.

He was discharged from the Army Air Crops in 1919 and became a commercial pilot.

In 1920, he was appointed as a pilot with the Air Mail Service.

He was considered one of the top pilots for the mail service before his death.