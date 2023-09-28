Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

The governor is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working as he recovers.

WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office.

The governor was reportedly exposed to someone who was positive for COVID-19. The contact happened before the governor got his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday evening. His office said he is experiencing mild symptoms but will continue working as he recovers.

This is the third time Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19.

"COVID remains with us and vaccination remains as important as ever," Inslee said in a statement. "We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I'm glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage."

Inslee was set to visit Spokane County and to speak at the annual Governor's Industrial Safety and Health Conference on Thursday. It is not known if he still plans to speak at the event.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.