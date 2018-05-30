Dental care is one of the most expensive medical costs, and as a result, many people avoid going to the dentist altogether. But toothaches can lead to serious medical issues resulting in the loss of teeth or worse.

This Saturday, June 2, several practices across the region will open their doors to anyone who needs dental care and offer free services. The services are based on a first come first served basis and will cover at least one major procedure.

Dr. Jordan Brenner, of Bright 32 Family Dentistry, says he expects he'll be performing several extractions. At his Shoreline office, staff are gearing up for a very busy day. Starbucks has donated coffee and office staff will be cooking hot dogs for everyone waiting.

There are multiple locations across the state offering free services on Saturday. The seven participating locations are as follows:

South Hill Dental (13613 Meridian E. Suite 180, Puyallup, WA 98373)

VanDerhoef Smiles (875 124th Avenue NE #203, Bellevue, WA 98004)

Bright 32 Family Dentistry (1359 N 205th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133)

Russell and Bode Family Dentistry (2006 Caton Way SW, Olympia WA, 98502)

Ellingsen & Henneberg Dental (1215 McDonald Road #203, Spokane, WA 99216)

Bryan P. Hill, DDS (9671 N Nevada Street # 200, Spokane, WA 99218)

Brumbach Family Dentistry (609 N Calgary Court #104, Post Falls, ID 83854)

© 2018 KING