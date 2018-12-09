The Seattle/King County free clinic will operate out of KeyArena from September 20 - 23. The clinic is entirely volunteer-run and serves anyone, regardless of their financial situation, for free.

Services at the clinic include dental, vision, and medical care such as tooth fillings, vision screenings, physical exams, x-rays, immunizations, and much more.

Patients do not need identification or proof of immigration to access the clinic.

Tickets cannot be reserved and are available on a first come, first served basis starting each day the clinic is open.

The clinic said patients should expect a long day, with ticket distribution beginning at 12:30 a.m. and clinic hours starting at 6:30 a.m.

For more information visit the official event on Facebook.

