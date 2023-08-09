Which flu and COVID vaccines to get and when: HealthLink

What's in this year's flu shot? Should I get the COVID vaccine now? We break down what you need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — It's about that time again to start thinking about vaccines as we head into flu season. It's also a good time to consider another COVID shot.

However, the recommendations can be confusing. Here's what you need to know to prepare for the three top respiratory viruses expected to circulate this fall and winter:

Flu:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the flu shot for all people six months and older. The CDC said all flu vaccines will be quadrivalent, meaning they will target four flu strains that are predicted to spread this season. The CDC also recommends people get the flu shot as early as September or October to build up immunity before flu cases typically rise in the winter months.

COVID-19:

Cases have already inched up in late summer, with variants like BA.2.86 popping up. COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna have updated COVID shots on standby and awaiting FDA approval, expected this month.

Both vaccine makers said clinical trials show the updated boosters protect against the rising variant.

The CDC recommends anyone six years and older get an updated version of the COVID vaccine. The CDC said it is okay to receive the COVID booster and flu shot at the same time.

RSV: