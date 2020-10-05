'Freedom Parade' goers in Lynden demand Gov. Inslee let Whatcom County reopen

Protesters drove in circles around the city arguing that it’s time for the governor to loosen up the stay-at-home order, for the sake of Whatcom county businesses.

LYNDEN, Wash. — A protest Saturday in Lynden, dubbed the “Freedom Parade” drew over 100 participants.

Protesters drove in circles around the city arguing that it’s time for Governor Jay Inslee to loosen up the stay-at-home order, for the sake of Whatcom County businesses.

“I’m just standing firm and saying, ‘this is enough.’ I am not going to join the party. I am not drinking the Cool Aid,” said Michal Handy, who sat on Main Street holding signs in support of the protest.

Handy is in what’s considered the ‘vulnerable age’ for the coronavirus but said staying home or not should be up to her.

“I want to go back to the [YMCA], I love the Y, I love Goodwill, I love the library and my churches. All of these things are central to our community and to our health as a nation. We’re looking at more mental health problems as a result of this shut down,” Handy said.

She’s one of many who lined the streets to watch the parade of cars, honking horns, decked out in American flags, and some Trump 2020 signs, in support of Whatcom County businesses reopening.

Drew Adams also stood on Main street watching the parade. He owns two recreational sporting goods stores in the county.

“I have two businesses. We’re closed, I have no income, shut us down just like that. And friends of mine in town hear they’re closed. They’re wondering what we’re going to do,” Adams said.

He said Gov. Inslee’s four-phased approach to ending the stay-at-home order isn't effective for all counties.

“Inslee has overstretched his authority and if he continues to kick it down the road, there’s going to be more of this,” Adams said.

Whatcom County has had 329 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 32 deaths as of Saturday, May 9, but the message of the “Freedom Parade” was ‘let people make their own choices.'