Counties in modified Phase 1 of Washington's recovery plan get standardized rules

Up until Aug. 27, counties in modified Phase 1 had different approved activities in their plans.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State officials are standardizing a set of activities for counties in modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan.

As of Aug. 26, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima counties were the only ones under modified Phase 1. Each had different approved activities.

The state worked with local jurisdictions to agree on one set of activities that would be allowed.

Beginning Aug. 27, the following new activities will be allowed in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties: outdoor group fitness classes with five or fewer people, indoor religious services at 25% capacity or 50 people (whichever is less), social gatherings with five or fewer people outside the household per week, professional services at 25% capacity and more.

For Chelan and Douglas counties, these new activities will be allowed: limited activities in regulated pools, indoor religious services at 25% capacity or 50 people (whichever is less), curbside library services, drive-in movies and more.

Chelan and Douglas counties will have their in-store retail occupancy reduced from 50% to 30%, consistent with modified Phase 1 and Phase 2 guidance.

As of Aug. 26, there were 17 counties in Phase 2 and 17 counties in Phase 3. No counties are in Phase 4, which has the most relaxed rules.