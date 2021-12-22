Northwest Harvest limits volunteers in order to serve public safely during omicron rise

The SODO Community Market continues to serve about 1,000 people every Monday, Wednesday and Friday even with fewer helping hands.

SEATTLE — Northwest Harvest is limiting the number of volunteers at the SODO Community Market in order to keep serving those in need safely while COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Several other food banks in western Washington have followed suit, including some who have stopped taking volunteers altogether.

Despite the decrease in helping hands, the food bank continues to serve around a thousand people every Monday, Wednesday and Friday as they have done since the pandemic began.

“We have not stopped through any of this and we will not stop at all,” said Laura Hamilton, Chief Advancement Officer with Northwest Harvest.

Heading into the second year of the pandemic, an increasing number of Washington residents continue to struggle with food insecurity.

“We, over the last year-plus, have seen food insecurity across the state skyrocket, beyond what anybody could’ve imagined,” said Hamilton.

According to Northwest Harvest’s website, Washington state ranks 10th in overall wealth but 34th in food insecurity. Over the past year, one million Washington residents visited a food bank and one in six Washington kids face food challenges.

That's a hunger fact that struck young Hadley Hunter.

“I couldn’t imagine during the holidays not having any food, it sounds like, so horrible,” said Hadley.

Hadley and her mother Molly are one of the few volunteers Wednesday.

“It’s nice to hear that she has the compassion and empathy for others and wants to put that into something positive,” said Molly Hunter.

While Northwest Harvest is limiting volunteers in their facilities, the best thing people can do is donate to local food banks.

Not just during the holidays, but year-round.

“Food insecurity really doesn’t take a break and we find that it’s consistent throughout the year,” said Hamilton. “I think there’s more attention paid when we’re all thinking about what it means to gather around the table.”

KING 5’s annual Home Team Harvest drive to benefit Northwest Harvest is underway. This year’s goal is to raise 21 million meals. Ways to donate: Online at king5.com/hometeamhavest, text “HOMETEAM” to 41444 or starting Nov. 1, visit your local Safeway or Albertson’s to give $5, $10 or $12 toward grocery cards.