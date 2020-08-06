New face mask requirement for workers begins Monday in Washington state

Employers in Washington will be required to provide all of the necessary materials for their employees.

All employees in Washington state will be required to wear face coverings beginning Monday, June 8.

The requirement is outlined in Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” plan.

There are exceptions to the requirement, such as jobs where people have no contact with others, those who are deaf and rely on facial markers and expressions, or if the individual has a medical condition that makes wearing a facial covering inappropriate.

Employers will be required to provide all the necessary materials for employees.

Washington residents are also strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings when out in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Customers must follow retailers' posted signage requiring facial coverings.

King County health officials and County Executive Dow Constantine issued a health directive in mid-May urging people to use face coverings in indoor public spaces and in areas where social distancing is difficult to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Although it has not yet been mandated, health officials strongly urge people to wear a face-covering in places like grocery stores, pharmacies, and other places to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Just wearing a mask is not enough: health officials said people need to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene. It's also important to properly wear your mask and change it out if it's dirty.