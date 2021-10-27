Washington ordered thousands of COVID-19 vaccines intended for kids

Thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine approved for children will soon be on their way to Washington.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state has ordered 230,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are expected to arrive late next week, the Dept. of Health said, Wednesday.

An FDA advisory panel just voted to recommend the vaccine for kids ages five to eleven.

The children's vaccine still must clear a few more votes, from the FDA and CDC, in the coming days, and doctors are expecting the green light for emergency use authorization for that age group by early November.

The Dept. of Health estimates there are about 680,000 kids who are eligible for the next round of vaccination.

“We know they all won't come forward, we do believe from national polls that about 30% of those parents will come forward, so our doses are kind of tracking to that number,” said Michele Roberts, Acting Asst. Secretary of Prevention and Community Health.

Some school districts have been setting up their own vaccine clinics to answer parents' questions and administer shots in a convenient and comfortable environment.

For families without easy access to a clinic or doctors' office, retail pharmacies across Washington will also receive kids’ doses, around 80,000, Roberts said.