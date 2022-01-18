Snohomish County opens new COVID-19 vaccination site inside Everett Mall

A COVID-19 vaccination site opened Tuesday inside the Everett Mall. The clinic is located in the former Wet Seal store and is open six days a week.

EVERETT, Wash. — A new mass COVID-19 vaccination site inside the Everett Mall opened on Tuesday.

The site opened in partnership with the Snohomish County Health District, Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the Washington State Emergency Management Division with the goal of improving access to COVID-19 resources and vaccinations amid a surge in omicron cases.

The indoor clinic is in the former Wet Seal store at the Everett Mall, located at 1402 Everett Mall Way #385. The clinic is across from Bath and Body Works and near the Burlington Coat Factory.

The health district said the vaccination site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made online. Snohomish County residents with limited or no internet access can register by calling the health district at 425-339-5278. The call center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The county said Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at no cost, regardless of insurance. Booster shots are also available, along with doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 and older. The county said a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

“It is our commitment as a State to work together across the system to ensure that we are using every tool that we have available in the fight against COVID-19,” said Sec. of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah.

In addition to the mass vaccination site, the Snohomish County Health District and the DOH are also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up a mass COVID-19 testing site. The county said the testing site will “be opening soon,” but details are still being finalized and the location has not been announced as of Tuesday morning.

“These resources couldn’t be coming to Snohomish County at a better time, and we are most appreciative of the partnerships that have helped make them happen,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. “This added capacity for testing and vaccines will help those searching for appointments, as well as helping to relieve some of the pressure on the broader healthcare system.”