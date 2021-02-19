The first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are the same. What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday.

VERIFY: Yes, the 1st and 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are the same

We often hear about health care facilities and residents waiting to receive second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But is there a difference between the first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?

Pfizer and Moderna both reported their vaccines are roughly 95% effective in preventing the virus, but a person needs two shots to get that level of protection. While you need two doses for it to be fully effective, both the first and second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are the same.

Pfizer, BioNTech launch first COVID-19 vaccine trial for pregnant women

Drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have begun a nine-country study of the safety and effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women.

The companies said Thursday that the first volunteers have received shots in the study, which is to enroll about 4,000 healthy pregnant women aged 18 and older.





2 women dressed up to get COVID-19 vaccine, Florida health official says

Two women tried to get their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by disguising themselves as "grannies," an Orange County health official said Thursday.

Somehow, they had been successful getting their first dose, Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said during a news conference.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households