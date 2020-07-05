Snohomish Farmers Market reopens Thursday in new location

Organizers hope the return of the farmers market will offer people a more normal experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish Farmers Market will reopen Thursday with some changes in place, including a venue switch.

For the past 28 years, the farmers market has been located along Historic Downtown Snohomish, but this year it was moved to Stocker Farms. The new location will allow vendors to set up their booths 10 feet apart. The change also helps avoid some construction obstacles downtown.

People attending the Snohomish Farmers Market will see one-way signs in and out and will be asked to use a handwashing station before entering. Guests are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines by standing 6-feet apart from others.

Organizers said the music program and its POP club are suspended due to “crowd control initiatives and public safety.” They're hoping people use the market as an opportunity to purchase fresh produce and support small businesses.

“We hope to bring you a large variety of fresh, wholesome foods and food items along with limited crafts and art. We know that you will show up, support, and do your best to work with us during difficult, changing times," wrote the market's manager, Sarah Jensen on the Snohomish Farmers Market website.

Jensen said organizers are hopeful the Snohomish Farmers Market will return to its downtown location for the market's 30th anniversary in 2021.

Stocker Farms is located at 8705 Marsh Road in Snohomish.