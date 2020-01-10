Guests at Salish Lodge & Spa may need testing after September COVID-19 outbreak

At least 25 cases are connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie, including 23 staff members and two guests.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Officials with Public Health -- Seattle & King County say they're investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie.

At least 25 cases are connected to the outbreak, including 23 staff members and two guests, according to a statement from health officials.

Anyone who visited the Salish Lodge & Spa from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, ether as an overnight guest or day visitor to the Lodge, restaurant, spa or giftshop, should get tested for COVID-19, health officials said.

Those people should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and avoid close contact with others for 14 days.

Anyone who visited the Salish Lodge & Spa from Sept. 5 through Sept. 15, and did not develop symptoms of COVID-19, does not need to be tested or quarantine unless recommended or required by a healthcare provider.

For those seeking testing and currently without symptoms, the ideal testing window is at least five to seven days after visiting the Lodge & Spa, according to health officials.

The Lodge is fully cooperating with local health officials on the investigation, including facilitating testing for staff, and temporarily suspending operations.