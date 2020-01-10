Guests at Salish Lodge & Spa may need testing after September COVID-19 outbreak

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Officials with Public Health -- Seattle & King County say they're investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie.
At least 25 cases are connected to the outbreak, including 23 staff members and two guests, according to a statement from health officials.
Anyone who visited the Salish Lodge & Spa from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, ether as an overnight guest or day visitor to the Lodge, restaurant, spa or giftshop, should get tested for COVID-19, health officials said.
Those people should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and avoid close contact with others for 14 days.
Anyone who visited the Salish Lodge & Spa from Sept. 5 through Sept. 15, and did not develop symptoms of COVID-19, does not need to be tested or quarantine unless recommended or required by a healthcare provider.
People needing to get tested for COVID-19 can find resources and testing sites in King County by clicking here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states some symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, and headache. For more symptoms, click here.
For those seeking testing and currently without symptoms, the ideal testing window is at least five to seven days after visiting the Lodge & Spa, according to health officials.
The Lodge is fully cooperating with local health officials on the investigation, including facilitating testing for staff, and temporarily suspending operations.
“At Salish, it is always our mission to take care of our team members and guests in every way we can. We have done everything possible to protect our guests and team members since the beginning of the pandemic, including elevating our health, hygiene, safety and sanitation protocols and following health agency guidance. We have further intensified these efforts by proactively partnering with Public Health – Seattle & King County to provide widespread and expedited testing for our team members, as well as engaging a third-party for full-property sanitization on top of our already elevated standards,” said Alan Stephens, General Manager of Salish Lodge & Spa in a prepared statement.