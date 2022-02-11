Lakewood girl under 10 years old becomes first COVID-19 child death in Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said the girl died on Jan. 30.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Lakewood girl under 10 years of age has become the first child to die due to COVID-19 in Pierce County, health officials reported Friday.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said the girl died on Jan. 30 and had multiple underlying health conditions.

“This sad news of this young girl’s death reminds us that we need to use all the best public health practices to protect each other from COVID-19,“ said Director of Health Dr. Anthony L-T Chen.

According to the Mayo Clinic, although children are just as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults, cases are less likely to become severe.

The Mayo Clinic lists these medical conditions that might increase a child's risk of serious illness with COVID-19, including:

Obesity

Diabetes

Asthma

Congenital heart disease

Genetic conditions

Conditions affecting the nervous system or metabolism

Only 19% of eligible children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

According to the Washington Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard, 27% of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated statewide.