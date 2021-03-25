Over 50 infected in COVID-19 outbreak in King County corrections

Forty-six people in custody at King County correctional facilities and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

SEATTLE — A significant COVID-19 outbreak is happening inside the King County Jail, with 19 cases detected on Monday alone.

The King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention said Wednesday that 46 people in custody have tested positive for COVID-19, and much of the outbreak occurred since this last weekend.

Additionally, jail spokesperson Noah Haglund said that seven department employees at the Seattle jail have tested positive since March 9.

While most of the people tested positive for COVID-19 at the King County Correctional Facility, cases spread across the King County system. One case was identified through booking at the King County facility, and other cases were identified in the housing units at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Jail Health Services plans to administer COVID-19 tests to all others in custody at the Seattle jail this week. The department will also bring in a contractor to do enhanced cleaning.

The department also plans to issue procedure masks to most people in custody starting this week. Previously, all people in custody were either issued cloth masks or a procedure mask if they were in higher-risk groups.