Kellyanne Conway's daughter says she has COVID-19 too

Claudia Conway says on TikTok that she has the coronavirus, after her former White House adviser mother and President Trump tested positive days ago.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The teenage daughter of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says she also has COVID-19.

Claudia Conway revealed Sunday on TikTok that she has the coronavirus, posting a video with the caption saying, "hey guys currently dying of covid!"

Kellyanne Conway had announced that she herself tested positive for the coronavirus Friday night, following Claudia's TikTok posts about her mother "coughing all around the house after Trump tested positive for covid."

President Trump has been at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington in Maryland since Friday. His medical team said his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days but that his health is improving battling COVID-19.

First lady Melania Trump has remained at the White House as she recovers from her own bout with the virus.

It's unclear how the president became infected but attention is focusing on a White House event Sept. 26 introducing his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where more than 150 people gathered mostly without masks. Kellyanne Conway is one of several notable attendees who have since tested positive, along with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the University of Notre Dame president and Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.