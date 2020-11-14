Feds investigating Blaine company claiming its copper water bottles can protect against COVID-19

The company CopperH20 invites customers to "experience the benefits of a copper water bottle," and claims the product can protect people against getting COVID-19.

BLAINE, Wash. — Federal investigators are looking into a Whatcom County company for claiming its products, specifically copper water bottles, can protect people from the novel coronavirus.

The website copperH20.com invites customers to "experience the benefits of a copper water bottle."

Federal investigators, however, aren't buying what they're selling.

"For every medical condition people want to find a 'pill' that will solve their problems but unfortunately for most medical conditions that just doesn't exist," said Christine DeLorme, an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The company claims that for $32.50, copper water bottles will help you keep coronavirus away.

The FTC begs to differ, and sent a warning letter to CopperH20 ordering them to "immediately stop making (those) claims."

"There is no pill, no gadget, no essential oil that's for general use that has been proven to prevent, treat or cure coronavirus," said DeLorme.

According to the FTC, CopperH20 claims its water bottles will help worried, COVID weary customers "avoid viruses including the coronavirus," and that copper has been "shown to kill COVID-19 in 4 hours." It also claims that coronavirus germs "will be destroyed on impact."

"People are tired of quarantining. They're tired of not seeing their families. I totally get it," said DeLorme. "People want to believe there is something out there that will protect them."

KING 5 News has made several attempts to get in touch with CopperH2O, including through email, a southern California phone number, and through their mailing address, which led us to the post office in the Whatcom County town of Blaine, where no post office box was listed.

"They are taking advantage of people who desperately want to find some way to feel in control, to feel like there is something they can do, some thing they can take to feel more secure," said DeLorme.

The FTC said it has received 240,000 complaints about COVID related products since the start of the pandemic.

DeLorme said these certainly won't be the last.