Nearly 50 crew members aboard the USS Kidd have tested positive for coronavirus.

The U.S. Navy is now doing battle with an invisible enemy that has infiltrated the ship.

"Make no mistake. KIDD is in a fight right now, against COVID and against anyone out there who might want to capitalize on what they perceive as a weakness," Cmdr. Matt Noland posted to Facebook.

The Kidd, which is based in Everett, has a crew of about 350 people. It had been on a mission targeting drug traffickers in Central America.

"Once it gets on board it's a pretty safe assumption that everybody gets exposed to it," said retired Rear Admiral Bill Center.

Center, of Edmonds, is the former commander of the Navy's Pacific Northwest forces and spent years on a destroyer like the Kidd. But he never encountered anything like coronavirus.

"It can be very stealthy and not have any symptoms, so some of these healthy sailors could be coming aboard harboring the virus with no way to know about it," Center said. "It's mighty tough to defend against it once it's on board."

Just last Friday it was reported that 18 sailors had fallen ill to coronavirus. Now that number has jumped to 47 and less than half of the crew had been tested as of Monday.

Two sailors have been airlifted to the mainland. A medical boat has now been dispatched to care for the sick.

So far, at least 15 sailors have been treated. None are on ventilators or in the ICU, according to the Navy.

"They're being met as sea by an amphibious assault ship that has full medical capability including an ICU, ventilators a trauma team. They're being well supported medically," Center said.

The Everett-based crew had been on a mission targeting drug traffickers in Central America.

In his Facebook post, Noland said the top priority right now is to get the team to port safely, get a clean bill of health and "get right back into the mix at sea."

The ship is now headed to shore. Exactly where it will dock, however, remains unclear. It could come back to its home port in Everett.

Center, however, believes it will stop in San Diego, instead.

"They just have better infrastructure there for medical support, cleaning the ship, keeping the ship safely isolated from other folks and giving them all the support they need," he said. "I think it'll be something where the crew will all pull together and work to overcome. It's just another challenge. That's what military life is about, overcoming challenges."

