Edmonds college moves classes online for the remainder of winter quarter

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Edmonds College will stick with remote learning for the remainder of the winter quarter due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to a release from the school.

Some classes with hands-on components will be allowed to gather in person.

The college held the first week of classes online in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 following holiday gatherings and travel. The school had 45 reports of staff and students experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms since Jan 3.

“This is an alarmingly high number for us,” said Dr. Amit Singh, President of Edmonds College. “Thankfully, because we have been remote, these illnesses, COVID-19 or seasonal colds and flu, didn’t have the means to spread across our campus.”