Report: COVID-19 hospital data going back to CDC, reversing earlier decision

Hospital reporting data was moved from the CDC to Health and Human Services in July.

Hospitals will return to the practice of sending critical COVID-19 data such as new cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Wall Street Journal reports. It reverses a decision made in July to have the Department of Health and Human Services collect the data.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a top White House coronavirus official, told hospital executives and government officials this week that reporting to HHS was "solely an interim system," according to the WSJ. She reportedly said the CDC was working on a "revolutionary new data system" so the information could go back to that agency.

The Journal previously reported that the HHS system faced delays and data inconsistencies. For example, information on COVID-19 inpatient beds was updated once a week instead of daily.

According to the WSJ, an HHS official released a statement saying that the CDC is working with the U.S. Digital Service to "build a modernized automation process" to reduce the amount of manual uploading hospitals have to do.

The move in July to switch the reports from CDC to HHS was met with controversy.

The Trump administration said it would speed up reporting. But critics said the data was important to guiding the pandemic response and suggested the move was aimed at silencing the CDC, which President Donald Trump has sometimes disagreed with during the coronavirus outbreak.

The information includes bed occupancy, staffing levels, the severity of coronavirus patients, ventilators on-hand, and supplies of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment.