Is there a way to safely celebrate the holidays with loved ones?

Dr. Chris Spitters explains ways to stop the spread with both the holiday season and the COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. Sponsored by Snohomish Health District
It's important to limit large social gatherings and travel this holiday season to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For the past few weeks, counties across the nation have been seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths. In Snohomish County, the 2-week case rate increased to 428 per 100k through Dec. 5. Even with hope on the horizon as the COVID vaccine emerges, it remains crucial to follow social distancing rules, wear masks, and limit large indoor social gatherings.

Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District, explains details on the current health crisis in Snohomish County, steps we can take to bend the curve, what's happening with the COVID vaccine.

Sponsored by Snohomish Health District   