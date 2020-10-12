Is there a way to safely celebrate the holidays with loved ones?

For the past few weeks, counties across the nation have been seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths. In Snohomish County, the 2-week case rate increased to 428 per 100k through Dec. 5. Even with hope on the horizon as the COVID vaccine emerges, it remains crucial to follow social distancing rules, wear masks, and limit large indoor social gatherings.
Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District, explains details on the current health crisis in Snohomish County, steps we can take to bend the curve, what's happening with the COVID vaccine.
