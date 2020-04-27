KENT, Wash. — Families in the Kent School District will have another opportunity to pick up free meals for the week starting Monday morning.

The district has been providing the service since schools closed due to the coronavirus, but last week, they ran out of food and had to turn some parents away.

Parents sent KING 5 video of long lines as families waited in their cars to pick up a box of meals for the week provided by the district.

The Kent Schools District, in a written statement, says it has averaged 10,200 meals a day since school closures started.

"The shortages are escalating every week. It's not just last week, we're seeing needs steadily rising as more people are becoming unemployed, more people getting less access to resources," said Tahmina Martelly, of World ReliefSeattle.

Since the start of the pandemic, organizations in the greater Kent area have worked to boost the food supply for families in need.

A demand they say continues to grow.

"It's such a complex problem and we know that we still have gaps," said Brenda Farwell of the Kent Community Foundation.

The Kent Community Foundation, World Relief Seattle, and a community group called 'We Love Kent' are just three of some 40 groups now meeting regularly, virtually, to help feed families in need.

"We have a lot of things in the works right now to feed the need, it's really cool to partner together in this," said Matt Roark, the admin of the "We Love Kent" Facebook page.

Last week's shortage brought the problem to the forefront.

"When it hit KING 5, we knew exactly what was going to be on that news because we'd heard it ourselves that there just wasn't enough food," Farwell said.

In the days that have followed, the community groups have stepped up efforts to collect donations. More fundraisers and food drives are in the works for the coming weeks. They're even trying new tactics: breaking down bulk donations into smaller packages.

"We can expand how many people we can serve if we are able to repackage food," Martelly said.

Come Monday, they'll be tested again. And while they can't make any guarantees, they hope to feed every family that reaches out for help.

In a statement, the Kent School district says it has served 168,000 meals total since closures began in mid-March.

In response to the demand, the district says it's increased the supply of meals several times in the weeks since then.

