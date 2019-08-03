SEATTLE — The Odessa Brown Children's Clinic, an affiliate of Seattle Children's, provides medical, dental, mental health and nutrition services to all families, regardless of their ability to pay. But they can't do it without the community's help.

"I think it's important for parents to be able to have a place that they can trust and feel at home," said Dr. Tumaini Coker, a pediatrician at Odessa Brown. "They walk in the front doors and they know the people at the front desk, whether they're here for immunizations, a vaccination or a mental health visit."

For Dr. Coker, working at Odessa Brown means being part of a family.

"What I think I love most about it is working with this team," she said. "I don't feel like I'm just one provider trying to provide care for my patients and the families of my patients."

That care goes beyond the routine checkup. The clinic also promotes wellness through dental services, mental health, and nutrition.

"The fact that we have a team that surrounds the family and that can provide all these different services in a really comprehensive way all in one place...most places just can't do that," Dr. Coker said.

The Benton family came to the clinic two years ago after their oldest daughter, Kalia, was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

"We tried this out and were really impressed by Dr. Coker and the whole clinic, and the way we were treated," said Jennifer Benton, Kalia's mother. "They're just so accommodating and they've offered to pay for the diabetes care and go the extra mile to care for us because it's hard financially to have someone with a disease like this."

"I'm always challenged by what we can do to make care even better for our families," said Dr. Coker. "Being part of a team that is all working toward the same goal is really rewarding."

