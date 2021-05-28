Breast cancer screenings plummeted during pandemic, study finds

A WSU study showed an alarming drop in mammograms during the coronavirus pandemic, disproportionately impacting women of color.

SEATTLE — A new study showed a startling drop in breast cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it could have serious consequences for women who delayed their mammograms.

A team from the Washington State University (WSU) Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine examined mammogram data from MultiCare, a statewide healthcare provider, and found there was a 49% drop in breast cancer screenings during the pandemic.

The dip was even greater for women who are Hispanic (-64%), American Indian/Alaska Native (-61%), Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (-55%), Asian (-55%), and Black (-54%). White patients represented a 49% decline in the study.

“We might, unfortunately, see a diagnosis of breast cancer at a later stage than otherwise would have been,” said Ofer Amram, assistant professor at the WSU College of Medicine, and lead author of the study.

“I think we definitely need to reach out to women to come in and do breast screening, in particular women who are at higher risk,” he said.

According to the study, patients may have delayed screenings because of increased unemployment and lack of health insurance. Others may not have had time to make an appointment because of childcare responsibilities, the study said.

“If it's a very aggressive cancer, a year could mean a death sentence, so, no, you cannot put this off,” said Bridgette Hempstead, founder of Cierra Sisters, a breast cancer survivor and support organization for Black women.

She said the study results, while concerning, were to be expected.

“It doesn't surprise me at all, the messaging was clear: ‘Don't go to your doctors, not unless you have a real problem,’ but a real problem is not getting screened early,” Hempstead said.

She's urging anyone who delayed a check-up to not wait any longer.

“Early detection is the best protection against breast cancer, so you've got to go in and get screened,” Hempstead said.