Arlington program reaching out to those with mental, behavioral health struggles sees success

Through the program, social workers continuously reach out to people with mental or behavioral health struggles who have previously declined offers of help.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — On Tuesday, a team from Arlington's Center for Justice Social Work (CJSW) brought outreach to people experiencing mental health or behavioral health issues.

The team sought to speak with people who were referred to them through multiple run-ins with police or calls to 911.

"A lot of these people are folks who have just sort of fallen through the cracks," said social worker Sarah Trajano.

Arlington police already embed social workers to deal with addiction and homelessness. This team takes outreach to the next level by seeking out those who have avoided previous offers for help.

They've ignored phone calls, texts and emails to come to the CJSW offices for assistance, so social workers are now showing up right at their front doors.

"We want them to know we really are just here to help," said Trajano. "We're just a friendly face. No one is in trouble."

Some people still refuse to come to the door. In those cases, the team leaves a pamphlet with contact information.

At one home someone was suffering severe depression after losing a job, prompting multiple calls from the family to 911. They told the team they were offered telehealth counseling, but their computer wasn't compatible.

"They don't always feel the support from other services," said intern Alyssa Campbell. "We can help with that."

"We try to figure out what is the root cause of the problem and what can we do to best support them so we can reduce 911 calls," said Trajano. "They are now encountering systems they never have in their lifetime."

Since the program started a year ago social workers have made contact with 500 people in need across Arlington. Their efforts have decreased transports to the hospital by nearly 60% and trips to jail by 90%.

"It's working," said Dr. Kaitlyn Goubeau. "I get goosebumps when I think about it."

Goubeau runs the CJSW program.

She said her social workers are bridging a critical gap -- providing a "warm hand-off" for those in need to those who can help.

"We're getting their families back involved, helping them understand the process, connecting with doctors or nurses or case managers," Goubeau said.

The project is part of a two-year pilot program made possible by a $750,000 allocation from the state budget, initiated by State Senator Keith Wagoner.

Funding runs out at the end of next July, but Goubeau says she will do everything possible to keep it alive.

"If we can all continue to work together and expand our partnerships, it's only going to do great things for our community," she said.