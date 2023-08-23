DSHS sued by coalition of 22 Washington counties over behavioral health services

The counties also have filed a preliminary injunction to compel DSHS to comply with state law and court orders.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A coalition of 22 Washington counties, including King County, has filed a lawsuit against the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) over its administration of behavioral health services.

The suit, filed in Pierce County Superior Court, hopes to stop "the department’s decision to stop providing initial evaluation and subsequent treatment for a rising number of patients in need of behavioral health support when exiting the criminal legal system."

"For the benefit of the patient and the public, DSHS has a basic legal obligation to provide behavioral health treatment to those involved in the legal system. The reality is that people in these circumstances are often failed by multiple systems that, rather than offering hope and restoration, leave them untreated and at risk of reoffending. It is the state's responsibility in these circumstances to provide people treatment and a chance to recover," said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a statement. "Our behavioral health vision at King County is for everyone to access care, anywhere, at any time, even in a moment of crisis. That's why we are actively working to increase access to treatment through investments in behavioral health facilities, mobile crisis treatment, and the voter-approved Crisis Care Centers initiative. Every government faces limited finances and workforce shortages. Counties cannot now be asked to also shoulder the state's long-time responsibility."

A motion for preliminary injunction was also filed to compel DSHS to comply with court orders as well as state law.

The coalition's release says DSHS is court-ordered to evaluate an individual deemed unable to understand their charges and provide behavioral health services if found to be necessary.

"Despite court orders and state laws requiring them to do so, DSHS has asserted that it is no longer obligated to either evaluate or treat patients whose criminal charges are dismissed, citing a federal judge’s orders in a separate case," the release states. "To date, the agency has repeatedly argued that it will not follow what appear to be clear statutory and court ordered legal requirements, leaving hundreds of individuals across the state to lose their chance for mental health treatment that might break the cycle of re-offense."

Charges are dropped against individuals when they are declared unfit to stand trial and DSHS fails to provide restoration services or restore their competency.

A federal judge found Washington state in contempt in July and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months.

In her order, U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman said DSHS has been violating the constitutional rights of these people since 2015 due to a “lack of foresight, creativity, planning and timely response to a crisis of its own making.”

Instead of providing more space in its psychiatric hospitals, the state closed wards, she said.

“The Court is unpersuaded that DSHS adequately planned for and took reasonable measures to address the bed shortage," Pechman said.

It continued to accrue fines as it missed its court-ordered marks. Those funds were held in abeyance, but Pechman now wants the state to pay $100 million of those fines.

The coalition of counties includes all of the following: Asotin, Clallam, Cowlitz, Douglas, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Spokane, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima Counties.