One dead after officer-involved shooting in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Graham late Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 9800 block of 193rd St E for reports of domestic violence. When they arrived, the suspect was allegedly armed with a knife. 

After refusing to cooperate with deputies, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was pronounced dead.

A knife was found at the scene.

No deputies were hurt and the investigation has been turned over to the Pierce County Forest Investigation Team.