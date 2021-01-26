One dead after officer-involved shooting in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Graham late Monday night.
Just before 11 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 9800 block of 193rd St E for reports of domestic violence. When they arrived, the suspect was allegedly armed with a knife.
After refusing to cooperate with deputies, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was pronounced dead.
A knife was found at the scene.
No deputies were hurt and the investigation has been turned over to the Pierce County Forest Investigation Team.