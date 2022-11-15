‘I’m the problem, it’s me:' Historic demand delays Taylor Swift ticket presale on West Coast

Ticketmaster said in a tweet that tickets for West Coast tour dates will take place at 3 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. as planned.

SEATTLE — "I'm the problem. It's me."

Taylor Swift broke the internet on Tuesday, or at least Ticketmaster.

Demand for the artist's presale tickets was so high that Ticketmaster pushed back West Coast sales to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

By 10 a.m. PST, hundreds of thousands of tickets had been sold at shows further east, and many fans were queued up for their chance to grab a seat.

In addition to pushing back the West Coast for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, Ticketmaster said it was rescheduling the Capital One sale to 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Swift is participating in Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which let fans register for a chance at the presale ahead of time.

High demand was not surprising after her newest album dropped this month. Swift became the first artist to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Multiple shows have also been added in almost every city, with the most planned -- 5 -- for Los Angeles next August. Swift will do two shows in Seattle, one on July 22 and another the following day.

The full list of tour stops is listed on her website.

It has also been almost five years since Swift last toured in 2018. The Eras Tour, which kicks off in March in Glendale, Arizona, will include visits to 27 U.S. cities.

According to Variety, tickets run from $49 to $449, with VIP packages going up to $899. On Tuesday, tickets were already listed for resale online for thousands of dollars.

This is Swift's first tour since "Reputation" in 2018. The singer has released several albums since then including her latest, "Midnights."

Taylor Swift's tour: List of concerts