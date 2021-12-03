University of Washington admission notices expected to go out Friday

UW Director of Admissions Paul Seegert said he expects around 7,000 incoming freshmen this fall, which he said is not far off from last fall or the year before.

SEATTLE — University of Washington admissions notices are expected to go out Friday. The director of admissions expects thousands of freshman students will be on campus in the fall.

Applicants will get an email directing them to log in to an online portal which should lead them to the decision.

Students accepted will be met with virtual confetti and a welcome video featuring current UW students.

Seegert said after a hard year for high school seniors, the coming fall should be a better experience.

“There is a much, much brighter future," said Seegert. "Campuses do plan to be back in-person as much as possible. The University of Washington plans to largely be back in person."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and admissions staff working remotely, Seegert said the process felt like it does every time. Admissions staff focused on academics, taking into account the impact COVID-19 had on students and their high school careers.

Since UW students start fall classes later than students attending semester schools, Seegert said he thinks freshmen will have a largely normal experience.

“By the time students are on campus there will be one more month for everybody to have gotten vaccinated and for us to get a little further through the effects of this pandemic," he said.